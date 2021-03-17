Former Shrewsbury and Accrington midfielder Steve Jagielka dies, aged 43

Accrington are ‘absolutely devastated’ by the death of former midfielder Steve Jagielka (PA Archive)

Accrington are “absolutely devastated” by the death of their former midfielder Steve Jagielka.

Jagielka, the older brother of Sheffield United’s former England and Everton defender Phil, has died at the age of 43.

Accrington tweeted a tribute, which read: “Everyone at #ASFC is absolutely devastated to hear of the death of former midfielder Steve Jagielka.

“Steve made history with the Reds, playing a big part as Stanley won the Conference title in 2006. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this tragic time.”

After Accrington’s defeat to Sunderland in League One on Wednesday night, Stanley boss John Coleman said: “It’s absolutely sickening. He was a big part of why we are playing where we are today and getting promotion to the Football League.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family. When something like that happens you realise there is more than football.”

Jagielka made his first-team breakthrough at Shrewsbury, where he played 176 times and scored 18 goals.

Shrewsbury tweeted: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Steve Jagielka has passed away aged 43. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.”

Jagielka had a brief spell with his brother at Sheffield United.

The Blades said: “Sheffield United is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Steve Jagielka – brother of current defender Phil – at the age of 43. The condolences of all at the Blades are with Phil and the rest of the Jagielka family at this difficult time.”

Another of his former clubs tweeted: “AFC Telford United are extremely saddened to announce the passing of former player Stephen Jagielka.

“The former skipper played for the club between 2007-2009 under Rob Smith & Larry Chambers. All our thoughts at this difficult time are with Steve’s family & friends.”

PA Media