Former RTE pundit and USA goalkeeper Hope Solo postpones Hall of Fame induction after entering rehab

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo has requested to postpone her induction into her nation’s Hall of Fame until next year after entering a rehabilitation facility for alcohol issues.

The decision follows the 40-year-old’s arrest last month for driving while intoxicated with her two-year-old twins in the vehicle.

Solo’s request to defer her induction has been accepted by the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

A statement on Solo’s Twitter account read: “I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023.

“I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol.

“At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to the thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

A statement from the Hall of Fame added: “Legendary USWNT goalkeeper and 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Hope Solo has chosen to defer her induction until 2023. The NSHOF fully supports her decision and looks forward to honouring her and her historic achievements at next year’s induction ceremony.”

Solo, who won 202 US caps and kept 102 clean sheets, was elected to the Hall in January and was due to be inducted at a ceremony in May before agreeing the postponement.