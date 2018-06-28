Sport Soccer

Thursday 28 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Former referee Mark Halsey reveals a player once asked to be booked

Halsey explained the incident in a discussion on the possibility of players deliberately being yellow carded.

Mark Halsey officiated in England’s top flight between 1999 and 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Halsey officiated in England’s top flight between 1999 and 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has admitted he booked a player who asked for a caution so he did not miss a big top-flight derby game.

Halsey, who took charge of fixtures in the Premier League between 1999 and 2013, revealed the story in a discussion regarding the possibility of players deliberating earning bookings.

Asked by CNN Sport whether a player had tried to get booked in a match he was refereeing, Halsey replied: “The answer, honestly, is yes, I have.

“I have had a player ask me, ‘Would I caution him?’ They were playing on Saturday, they had a midweek game and then on the following Saturday they had a massive derby game. I was politely asked would I caution him.”

Asked whether he did caution the player in a game in 2011, Halsey added: “Yes, I did.

“I said, ‘Listen, when I give a decision against you next time’ – because I knew it would happen because he was always getting cautioned anyway – ‘just boot that ball 50 yards down the other end and I can then caution you for dissent by action’. He thanked me after the game.”

In 2013, the Football Association gave then-Leyton Orient midfielder Romain Vincelot a one-match ban for deliberately picking up a yellow card to trigger a suspension.

Vincelot was due to miss a Football League Trophy match, rather than a League One game, after incurring his fifth booking of that season.

However, the FA’s suspension meant he was sidelined for Orient’s league contest with Preston too.

Halsey later replied to a user on Twitter saying he had told the player to “do something stupid” if they wanted to be booked.

He wrote: “It’s all in my autobiography John that came out 4 years ago my friend, was asked I need a caution I replied do something stupid and you will get cautioned,and he did end of story.”

It is understood the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body which oversees match officials in the top flight, had not previously been aware of the incident Halsey referenced.

PGMOL declined to comment when contacted by Press Association Sport.

Press Association

