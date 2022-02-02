Former PSG midfielder Jean-Luc Vasseur sacked as Everton Women manager after only 10 games in charge

The former Paris St Germain midfielder managed just one win in his six league encounters at the helm. Photo: PA Wire

Everton have sacked manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games in charge of the Women’s Super League side.

The former Paris St Germain midfielder managed just one win in his six league encounters at the helm, and has now left the Merseyside club.

“Everton can confirm that Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the club’s women’s team,” read a club statement.

“Assistant coaches Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the club.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Jean-Luc, Frederic and Franck for their service and wish them well for the future.

“Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn will take charge of the team on an interim basis.”