Former Manchester United manager and Ireland international Frank O’Farrell passes away aged 94

The man who replaced Matt Busby in the manager's chair at Old Trafford, former Manchester United manager and Ireland international Frank O'Farrell, has passed away at the age of 94.

The Cork native had an impressive playing career with long stints at West Ham United (1948-1956) and Preston (1956-1961) and was also capped nine times at senior level by the Republic of Ireland (1952-1959).

His coaching career peaked with his appointment as Manchester United boss in 1971, having been chosen by Busby as his successor and earning the job on the back of his work with Leicester, where he won the old Second Division.

However, he was sacked after just 18 months, in a difficult time for the club as O'Farrell struggled to keep George Best onside. After a spell with Cardiff City, he managed Iran's national side and also coached Torquay United, after which he took up an office job with Torquay.

With Ireland, he made his debut away to Austria in May 1952 and scored twice in his nine appearances, those goals at home to Austria and France. In management, he cut his teeth with Torquay United and enjoyed success with Leicester, which included a run to the FA Cup final in 1969.

O'Farrell spent almost four decades in the game, but he always regretted that his contribution to football was defined by that spell at United, a troubled time for the club that would lead to relegation. Wilf McGuinness had been chosen to succeed Busby but struggles at United led to McGuinness's exit and Busby's brief return as caretaker before O'Farrell was lured from Leicester in June 1971.

United began well under O'Farrell. Midway through his first season, they were league leaders, but form slipped while issues with Best also came to the fore, resulting in a decision by O'Farrelly to initially drop and then transfer-list the Belfast man.

Their season fell apart and United only finished eighth in the league. He was under pressure after a poor start to the 1972/73 season and three days after a 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace, in December 1972, he was fired. He found that Busby's boots were too big to fill and he struggled with communication. "Mr O'Farrell came as a stranger and went as a stranger," United player Denis Law said while his transfer dealings did not lead to success; Martin Buchan was the only one of his signings to make a real impact.

O'Farrell would later claim that he was undermined by Busby, who at one stage arranged a meeting with Best behind O'Farrell's back, while he was also unhappy with the manner of his dismissal, which led to O'Farrell signing on the dole as his compensation was worked out.

“Christmas week 1972 they sacked me. That was 18 months into a five-year contract,” he once said.

"The foundations weren’t good when I went there, but then we had a good start. We went to the top of the league and Matt Busby was claiming that I was the best signing he’d ever made. Twelve months after that, he sacked me.

"He [Busby] had a big influence in the board room. At a function, Matt told my wife that I was ‘an independent sod’ and why didn’t I go to see him. So I did. He started finding fault with one of my signings, Martin Buchan, which I disagreed with. He also said that I shouldn’t have dropped Bobby Charlton. I knew that when I did, he was unhappy and had gone to see Matt. It was an impossible situation.

“Also, George Best was playing out of his skin in the first half of the season when we went to the top of the table, but then he started missing training and going away and the team wasn’t good enough without him. Manchester United wasn’t going to be rebuilt until George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, who had all been great players in their day, all left Old Trafford. We needed to rebuild, but you can’t do that overnight. I wasn’t given the chance.”

O'Farrell retired in Devon after leaving his last post, with Torquay United, and passed away there at 94.