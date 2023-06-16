Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling commits to Roma with new two-year deal

Chris Smalling has signed a new two-year contract with Roma, the Italian club have announced.

Smalling, 33, joined Roma on a season-long loan from Manchester United in 2019 before signing a three-year deal to make the move permanent in 2020.

The former England centre-half told Roma's official website: "Choosing to remain at Roma was an easy decision to make.

"I'm playing the best football of my career here and my family and I have felt so welcome in this wonderful city from day one. What's more, this club is clearly taking great strides forward in all areas."

Smalling, who won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League during 10 years with United, has made 143 appearances in all competitions for Roma, scoring 10 goals.

He has played a key role for the Serie A club, who won the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2022 under head coach Jose Mourinho and reached the Europa League final last month, losing to Sevilla on penalties.