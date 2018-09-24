Sport Soccer

Monday 24 September 2018

Former Manchester United assistant boss reveals the star-studded squads for Liam Miller's tribute game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tomorrow's game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a sell-out
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Some of the best players from the 90s and noughties will be on show tomorrow at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The high-profile match between legends from Ireland and Celtic against Manchester United will see some of the late Liam Miller's most illustrious former team mates take to the field.

Former United assistant manager Mike Phelan will act as player-manager Roy Keane's number two and has revealed the names of those who will be involved on Twitter.

Liam passed away earlier this year just a couple of days short of his 37th birthday after a battle against cancer, leaving behind a young family.

Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Kevin Kilbane, Denis Irwin, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville are just some of the past stars in Green and Red who will play for teams managed by Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.

Having sold out the 45,000 capacity, there is huge interest levels in the game that will raise funds for Miller's family and Marymount Hospice.

The game will be televised free-to-air on Virgin Media Three from 2pm, with kick-off at 3pm.

Online Editors

