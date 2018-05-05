Former Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage

FORMER Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is seriously-ill in hospital, having undergone emergency surgery earlier today.

FORMER Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is seriously-ill in hospital, having undergone emergency surgery earlier today.

The club released a statement confirming Ferguson was rushed to hospital with a brain haemorrhage and that his procedure went "very well".

“"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the statement read. "The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. "His family request privacy in this matter."

Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho greet Arsene Wenger

It is understood an ambulance was called to his home in Cheshire at 9am this morning and took the 76-year-old to Macclesfield district hospital. Mr Ferguson was last seen in public last weekend when he attended the Manchester United versus Arsenal game at Old Trafford, and greeted Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who is leaving his role.

United midfielder Michael Carrick said on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss." Former Manchester United striker and Southampton manager Mark Hughes, who won two Premier League titles under Ferguson, said: "I heard some whispers and was hoping it wasn't true. I wish him all the best."

Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2018 Mr Ferguson is the most-successful manager in United's history - winning a staggering 13 Premier League titles, and two European Cups amongst a host of honours. The 76-year-old was United manager from 1986 to 2013, having previously tasted success in Scotland with Aberdeen. His son, Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson, missed his side's final game of the League One season against Wigan due to "family reasons".

A club statement read: "Rovers manager Darren Ferguson will not be at Saturday's game due to family reasons.

"(Assistant manager) Gavin Strachan will oversee the final game of the Sky Bet League One season in the manager's absence.

"Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week." Messages of goodwill for Ferguson poured in from United players past and present. Jesse Lingard said on Twitter: "Thoughts and prayers sir alex."

Luke Shaw tweeted: "Sending my love and best wishes to sir Alex."

Peter Schmeichel tweeted: "Please Be strong Win this one." Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, said on Twitter: "My thoughts are with Alex Ferguson and his family - wishing him a full and speedy recovery." Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, tweeted: "So many people will be wishing Alex Ferguson well and sending their thoughts to his family tonight."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said: "It is tragic. I am going to find out how he is as soon as I possibly can. Obviously I knew it was extremely serious when I knew his son Darren didn't attend his own game at Doncaster today. "I hope he is in good hands and I hope the operation is a major success because as a personal friend...I hope he has a full recovery." Ashley Young, whom Ferguson brought to Old Trafford in 2011, said on Twitter: "Gutted to hear the news tonight about Sir Alex. Don't really know what else to say other than thoughts and prayers with you and your family, Boss."

More to follow

Online Editors