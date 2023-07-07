Former Man Utd goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar in intensive care after suffering ‘bleeding around his brain’

Former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain, Dutch club Ajax have announced.

Van der Sar, 52, won the Premier League four times during his time at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

After retirement, Van der Sar, who also enjoyed a spell at Fulham before signing for United, returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016, from which he decided to stand down at the end of last season.

"On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition," Ajax said in a statement on Twitter.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Although no further details were given by Ajax, it has been reported Van der Sar was admitted to hospital while away in Croatia after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

Following a disappointing season for Ajax, the club finishing third in the Eredivisie and missing out on Champions League qualification, Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club's board.

"I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things," he said on Twitter at the end of May.

"It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign."

United offered Van der Sar the club's best wishes.

"Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin," a post on the club's Twitter feed read.

Fulham also sent a message of support, tweeting: "Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."