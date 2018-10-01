Former Man United striker Giuseppe Rossi fined over failed doping test

Former Manchester United and Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has escaped with a reprimand and a small fine following a hearing with the country's national anti-doping organisation after a positive test for a banned substance.

The 31-year-old, currently a free agent after most recently playing for Genoa, had reportedly faced a one-year ban, but escaped with a fine of 378 euros (£335) to cover costs.

Rossi wrote on Twitter: "Today a nightmare of 4 months is over!. Now I want to think only about football and continue to do what I love more than anything else."

A statement on NADO Italia's official website read: "The First Section of the National Anti-Doping Tribunal, in the disciplinary proceedings against Mr Giuseppe Rossi... inflicts the penalty of the blame and condemns Mr Rossi to pay the costs of the procedure quantified at a flat rate of Euros 378."

The hearing was announced last week after reports in Italy claiming the striker tested positive for dorzolamide following Genoa's game against Benevento in May.

The substance, which requires a therapeutic use exemption, is usually found in anti-glaucoma medication but can be used as a masking agent.

NADO Italia accepted he had no intention to cheat, according to reports in Italy. He always denied wrongdoing.

Rossi began his professional career in England with Manchester United and spent spells on loan at Newcastle and Parma.

He has also played for Villarreal and Fiorentina, spending loan spells at Levante and Celta Vigo, and won 30 caps for his country in a career hampered by injuries.

