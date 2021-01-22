Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe reveals he is in a 'dark place' suffering from depression

Derby’s former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has revealed he has found himself “in a dark place” while suffering from depression.

Ibe, who joined Derby from Bournemouth in September, has featured only once as a substitute for the Rams, coming on as an 87th-minute substitute against Stoke last month.

The 25-year-old said last year that had begun begun rehabilitation to improve his mental health after crashing his car into a coffee shop and being banned from driving for 16 months.

“I want to apologise to all my fans around the world,” Ibe wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve find (sic) myself in a dark place, due to suffering with depression.

“It’s no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard truly.

“I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone. Times are hard in general due to this pandemic.

“I have the full support from my family and Derby County football club.

“I will fix myself and this situation, which I’m 100 per cent committed to. Not only for my family, close friends or my beauteous daughter but for me.”

Derby manager Wayne Rooney confirmed last month that Ibe has been the subject of an internal disciplinary investigation by the Sky Bet Championship club.

Ibe made 58 appearances for Liverpool before joining Bournemouth for £15million in 2016.

PA Media