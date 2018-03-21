Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso facing five-year jail sentence after being accused of tax fraud
Former Spanish international Xabi Alonso is facing potential jail time after being accused of tax fraud.
Spain's prosecutor has announced it is seeking a five-year jail sentence and a fine of €4m for the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder.
A statement released on Wednesday said that the 36-year-old, who retired from football at the end of last season, is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish state of €2m between 2010 and 2012.
They have also called for the same sentence to be applied to Alonso's financial advisor Ivan Zaldua Azcuenaga and the administrator of consultancy shell company, Ignasi Maestre Casanova.
Alonso is not the first high-profile sportsman to be a target for the Spanish authorities in recent years with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho all also the subject of investigations over the last 12 months.
Barcelona star Messi had his 21-month prison sentence reduced to a fine in July.
