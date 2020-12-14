Former Liverpool and France manager Gerard Houllier dies, aged 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who also managed Aston Villa, Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain and France, has died at the age of 73.

RMC sport and sports daily L'Equipe said he had died aged 73 after having a heart operation in Paris.

Houllier is best known for managing Liverpool between 1998 and 2004, guiding them to their famous cup treble of FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in the 2000/01 season.

He also took charge of Aston Villa in the 2010-11 season.

Houllier was the France national team manager in the early 1990s and also won PSG their first ever French league title in 1986.

