Former Ireland U-21 star Jake O’Brien set to sign with French giants Lyon

The 22-year-old centre-half has been on the books at Premier League Crystal Palace since February 2021 and is highly-regarded at Selhurst Park after successful loan spells at Swindon Town and RWD Molenbeek.

He helped Molenbeek to the Belgian second division title last season with 31 appearances and was subsequently named in the Belgian Challenger Pro League Team of the Year.

O’Brien has been involved in the Eagles’ pre-season preparations and travelled with the first-team for their tour of the United States earlier this summer, but local reports now indicate that the Youghal native is now on the verge of completing a permanent move to Lyon. His current deal at Palace expires next summer.

The French outfit finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season, thus missing out on European football this term. They are managed by former Manchester United and Barcelona defender Laurent Blanc, who won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European championship with France, and took the reins at the club last October.

At international level, the Cork City academy graduate featured heavily under Jim Crawford in the U-21s last European qualifying campaign, and started both legs in their play-off defeat to Israel a little under a year ago.