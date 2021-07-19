Former Ireland striker Cillian Sheridan completes move to Dundee

Former Ireland striker Cillian Sheridan has returned to club football in Britain after an eight-year stint away after he signed a two-year deal with Dundee.

Sheridan had recently been playing in Poland, with Wisla Plock, after earlier spells in New Zealand, Cyprus and Israel but following a two-week trial with Dundee, he's signed long term ahead of their top flight campaign. The Cavan native began his senior career with Celtic and also spent time with Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Cillian Sheridan, subject to international clearance. Striker Cillian has been on trial for two weeks now and has today signed a two year deal with the club," the club said today.