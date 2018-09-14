Sport Soccer

Friday 14 September 2018

Former Ireland star Wes Hoolahan on the brink of move to West Brom

Wes Hoolahan. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Daniel McDonnell

WES HOOLAHAN is on the verge of signing a short term deal with West Brom.

The former Irish international midfielder has been out of work since leaving Norwich at the end of last season.

Hoolahan (36) has been training with the Baggies in recent weeks and they instigated contract talks with the free agent.

It's understood that negotiations have progressed well and it's expected that Hoolahan will pen a deal with the Championship side over the weekend.

Online Editors

