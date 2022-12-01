Former Ireland man Steve Heighway retires from Liverpool academy as Dortmund issue warning on Bellingham pursuit

Liverpool have been warned their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be made easy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Ireland man Steve Heighway has ended his long association with Liverpool as the 75-year-old has retired from his coaching role with the Reds’ academy.

Capped 34 times by Ireland (1970-1981), Heighway won 16 trophies as a player with Liverpool, including five leagues and two European Cups. He left Anfield in 1982 and played in the USA for a spell but returned in 1989, to coach at their academy.

He stepped down as academy director in 2007 but, after a break, rejoined the academy staff in a coaching role. In his time there he helped develop talents like Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher and the Dubliner also oversaw three FA Youth Cup wins as manager.

But he has now decided to step away from that post “Steve has decided it is the right time to retire from his coaching role at the club,” Liverpool’s academy manager Steve Inglethorpe told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Steve has not only enjoyed a successful playing career at the club, but also an incredible coaching career lasting over 40 years, in which he has overseen the development of some of the most iconic players to have played for Liverpool Football Club.

“Whilst Steve may no longer be putting on his boots to work on the grass, he will still be at the Academy to watch games and share his expertise and wisdom for those fortunate to be in his company.

“I would like to lead the thanks to Steve for the time and guidance that he has given to not only myself but to all of us at the Academy over the last seven years.”

Meanwhile, the club have been warned by Borussia Dortmund there will be no “gifts” in their pursuit of midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The two clubs have a good relationship due to the Bundesliga side’s former manager Jurgen Klopp being in charge at Anfield.

However, that will not count for much if Liverpool do press ahead with a bid for the England international, understood to be their preferred summer transfer target.

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well,” Dortmund’s managing director Carsten Cramer told Vietnam News during the club’s tour to Asia.

Don't expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer

“But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.

“Maybe there is a success existing between Jude Bellingham and (England’s) success in the World Cup.

“He has a contract (until 2025). I’m a sales person regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player’s business.

“We are happy to have him on board 100 per cent and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.”

Additional reporting by PA Media.