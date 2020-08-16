Former Ireland international Tommy Carroll passes away, aged 77

Shelbourne have paid tribute to former Ireland international Tommy Carroll after he passed away at the age of 77.

Carroll had spells cross-channel with Cambridge City (1964-66), Ipswich Town (1966-71) and Birmingham City (1971-73), winning a Second Division medal with Ipswich and also helped Birmingham win promotion to the top flight.

Upon his return to Ireland he had spells as player and manager with Shels and Athlone Town. Carroll was capped 17 times (1968-1973), scoring once, in a 1-1 draw with Sweden in 1970.

But Carroll is fondly remembered by Reds fans for his stint there between 1957 and 1964, where he won league and FAI Cup medals with Shels and also played in their European runs.

"Shelbourne FC is saddened to hear of the passing of FAI Cup and League winner Tommy Carroll. With 17 caps for Ireland, Tommy began his Shels career at just 15 playing with his brother Eddie. Our thoughts are with Tommy’s friends and family. RIP," Shels said in a statement today.

