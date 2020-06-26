Former Ireland international Theo Foley passes away, aged 83

Clubs have been paying tribute to Dubliner Theo Foley after the former Ireland international passed away at the age of 83.

The Inchicore native, who was capped nine times at senior level, began his playing career with northside club Home Farm but spent the vast majority of his life in England, having moved to Exeter City from Home Farm in 1955.

As a coach he was a trusted assistant to George Graham, Foley a key part of the staff at Arsenal for Graham's successful spell there.

"I never took it for granted and pinched myself most weeks. I loved the place. Everything about it. Once an Arsenal man, always an Arsenal man," he said of his time with the Gunners, including a dramatic league title win in 1989.

He was with Northampton Town when he made his Ireland debut in March 1964, a 5-1 loss away to Spain in a Euro qualifier and all nine of his senior caps (1964-67) came while he was a Northampton player, a tough time for the Irish side as Foley suffered seven defeats in his nine appearances for the Republic, though he did have the honour of captaining the side against Belgium in 1965.

But he was a huge success at Northampton (1961-67), helping them win promotion from the third tier to the top flight.

He had a long stint with Charlton after arriving in 1967, first as a player and then as first team coach before being appointed manager in 1970.

After his spell at Charlton he worked with George Graham at Millwall, QPR and then Arsenal, where he coached fellow Dubliners Niall Quinn and David O'Leary.

Foley was still in demand as a manager, working back at Northampton (1992-94) with further spells as coach at Fulham and Southend.

He later admitted that he quit Arsenal with a heavy heart. "I was asked to take the reserve side and I didn't fancy that," he recalled. "I wanted to be the boss again but I didn't leave with any hard feelings. I had four marvellous years there."

Charlton paid tribute to Foley in a statement today.

Club legend Keith Peacock, who played under Foley, said: "It’s a very sad day. I know I speak on behalf of so many players, in particular, who he coached and managed when I say he will be truly missed.

"For me personally, Theo was so influential in my career taking off in the late 60s. He was a real character who gave his heart and soul to the game.

"Right up until recently, he was still coming to games and was so popular with all the fans he came across. He will be sorely missed and my condolences are with his family."

A Northampton Town statement read: "Northampton Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Cobbler Theo Foley. We send our condolences and best wishes to Theo's family and friends."

Exeter City, Foley's first English club, said: "We are certain that Theo would have relished Monday's Wembley encounter with Northampton Town, and so both he, his family and his friends are very much in our thoughts, as two of his former clubs look forward to what now seems to be an even more fitting playoff-final."

