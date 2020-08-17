Former Ireland international Stephen Ward signs for Ipswich

Former Ireland international Stephen Ward says his ambition is to win promotion back to the Championship with Ipswich Town after he agreed a move to Portman Road.

The 34-year-old trained with Ipswich for a week and was then offered terms, Ward today signing up for a year with the option of another 12 months. He lined out in the second tier with Stoke City last season and he says Ipswich are too big to remain in League One.

"At this stage of my career I wanted to find a project that really excited me," he told the club website. "Ipswich is a massive club, a club that should be up higher in terms of league status and that's what we'll look to do this year. The ambition is to get promoted and that's something that really made me want to come down here.

"I have played against the club many times in the Championship, they have a good squad of players and hopefully I can bring that bit of experience. As a club they want to be higher and hopefully the squad of players can help them achieve that this season."

Ward joins former international team-mate Alan Judge in the first team squad at Portman Road.

Online Editors