Former Ireland international Stephen Ward calls time on career after ‘giving everything I could’

AFTER a run which included 50 caps, 171 Premier League games and appearances at two European Championships finals, Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from football, at the age of 36, with immediate effect.

And as he reflects on a career with Bohemians, Wolves, Brighton, Burnley, Stoke, Ipswich and current club Walsall, the Portmarnock native says that his international caps were without doubt the highlight of his time in the game.

"My head and my body were telling me it was the right time but I have played my last game, I have given everything I could to the game," Ward told the Independent.ie last night, ending a career which began as a teenager under Stephen Kenny at Bohemians.

"It was a long road and a good journey. When I joined Bohs 19 years ago, I just wanted to have a good League of Ireland career and try to get to England. I never dreamed I'd win one cap, never mind 50. From day one I was determined to make the most of the talent that I had, I left no stone unturned and even after a few injuries and operations, I was able to play for almost 20 years, and live out every kid's dream.

"Every kid wants to play football but so few get to play for their country, there is no better feeling than that.

"There's no doubt that playing for Ireland was the absolute highlight. I had a lot of managers who picked me and trusted me.

"I had seven seasons in the Premier League with Wolves and Burnley, I worked under great managers like Giovanni Trapattoni, Mick McCarthy, Sean Dyche, Martin O'Neill, Michael O'Neill, Paul Lambert, and Michael Flynn now at Walsall in my last year. I was incredibly lucky to live out the dream I had as a kid.

"I am proud of what I have done but the Ireland days were just incredible," added Ward who scored on his senior debut in 2011, against Northern Ireland, and was an ever-present at the finals of Euro 2012.

"For me to get one cap was a dream, I treasured every single cap that I won, I never took it for granted, pulling on the Ireland jersey. Once I'd made my debut under Trap I thought, that's all I need in life, so to go on and play for Ireland for seven years was amazing for me.

"I'd like to think the fans knew I gave everything I had in that Ireland jersey. Some days it wasn't good enough, I know that, but I did everything I could every time I played for my country and I look back on the days with Ireland with nothing but pride."

Ward has made 30 appearances for League Two side Walsall this season but he's now decided that a game on Good Friday, a 1-0 win over Carlisle, will be his last time on the field as he will retire as of today and watch their final three games from the sideline, as the Saddlers' league status is now secure.

"It's time to go now," he told Independent.ie. "I am nearly 37, I have dealt with knee issues across my career, I'd intended to play on for as long as I could but I have got as much out of my body as possible, it's at the stage now for the next chapter, instead of carrying on as a bit-part player. I enjoyed the year with Walsall, it was good to play with fans in the stadium again after the hard times with Covid, and the timing made sense.

"We won last Friday to make sure that we stayed in the division, we had three games left and I wanted to go out injury-free, spend the last month of the season thinking about what I want to do next, go out on my own terms.

"I've spoken to the manager about it over the last few weeks, the club understand where I am coming from and they just wanted us to get over the line in terms of staying up, which we have done. And I wanted to walk away in good health, not having a serious injury where I'd have to protect my knee for the rest of my life, I have kids who want their dad to be able to play with them, not suffer with his knee."

Ward has been doing media work - he covered Burnley's game for Sky Sports last night - and coaching while a player with Walsall, and he hopes to move into coaching. "I will stay in the game, I have some of my coaching badges and I have been doing some work at academy level so hopefully I'll have time to plan the next move," he says.



