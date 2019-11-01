Former Ireland international Rory Delap will help out on an interim basis at Stoke City after the struggling Championship club today sacked manager Nathan Jones.

Former Ireland international Rory Delap takes on interim role at Stoke following Nathan Jones' sacking

Jones left Luton Town to take over at Stoke in January, a controversial move as the Hatters were challenging for promotion from League One, which they went on to achieve without Jones.

But the Welsh native struggled at Stoke and after a poor start to the season, City have axed him, with Delap as part of a coaching staff now on charge on a caretaker basis.

"Stoke City have today parted company with manager Nathan Jones with immediate effect," the club said today.

"The Club would like to thank Nathan and his staff for their efforts over the past nine months.

"A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs."

