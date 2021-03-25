Former Ireland international hero Alan McLoughlin discloses prolonged cancer battle in statement

Former Ireland and Portsmouth midfielder Alan McLoughlin has shared a letter describing his battle with cancer over the last nine years.

McLoughlin (53), who was capped 42 times for Ireland, released a statement explaining he is living with renal cell carcinoma.

“In light of questions about my situation, and some incorrect information being circulated, I feel it necessary to clarify some of my circumstances,” Alan said.

McLoughlin first diagnosed with a kidney tumour in September 2012 which was removed, and he then went on a drug trial, “although they didn’t find enough evidence that the trial was successful,” the former Portsmouth coach said.

Alan confirmed he received more bad news in November 2019 when doctors told him the cancer had spread “to my remaining kidney, into my chest wall and my lung.

“I underwent immunotherapy that unfortunately didn’t work, and I was in hospital several days due to side effects that affected my kidney,” he added.

McLoughlin, whose equaliser in a 1993 World Cup qualifier versus Northern Ireland in Windsor Park led to Ireland qualifying for USA 1994, said he received a positive effect from a once-a-day tablet called Cabozantinib, which “led to all three tumours shrinking”.

A scan in January 2021 showed things looked stable, but “the scan didn’t go beyond my thorax, so it missed a tumour growing in my vertebrae”.

It was only when the Ireland legend began to feel a pinched nerve in his shoulder that he realised there was another issue.

“I ended up being rushed to hospital in Swindon with a fractured neck, as the tumour had caused my vertebrae to crumble.

“Three weeks ago, I had an operation in John Radcliffe Hospital to try and take out as much of the tumour as possible, and to build a cage to support my neck.

“That was successful and I am currently back home, about to go on radiotherapy treatment for my neck as well as a new programme of medication, so I hope that goes well,” Alan said.

McLoughlin, who was a regular co-commentator on BBC Radio for Portsmouth games, was born in Manchester to Irish parents.





Online Editors