Former Ireland international Clare Shine: ‘As much as football saved my life, I needed to step past that’

When former Ireland international Clare Shine was asked what life has been like since retiring last September, her response was rather unexpected.

“Strangely enough, I feel closer to football than I ever did as a player,” the Cork native said.

One month after retiring, Shine watched on as her former Ireland team-mates qualified for this summer’s Women’s World Cup and she admits missing the camaraderie of a dressing room.

But she needed to step away from playing for herself. Shine’s autobiography Scoring Goals in the Dark, released last June, detailed her battle with mental health issues, and alcohol and drug addiction through a series of diary entries compiled since her teenage years.

The 27-year-old says she’s in a better place these days as she reflects on her retirement from Glasgow City – and looks forward to the new chapter that lies ahead.

“Football is not what it seems to a lot of people,” said Shine, speaking ahead of Pieta’s Darkness Into Light fundraising event, supported by Electric Ireland, which takes place this Saturday across the country.

“I don’t regret my decision. It’s really intense when you’re in that environment 24/7. There’s a lot of changes in your routine and structure, so for someone who struggles with their mental health, they are two of the main things. I found it difficult to find balance.

“Something had to change. I had tried before to step away and come back but found myself in a vicious cycle. I felt the best decision for my wellbeing was to close the chapter. As much as football saved my life, and gave me some unbelievable experiences, I needed to step past that.

“I got a job with Pespi in manufacturing which I’m loving. I’m doing some media work and am able to be a fan and go to games. It’s a new experience, football was my life for a long time. It’s been interesting but thank God, I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

Shine is also completing a life coaching course and after experiencing all the highs and lows, winning league titles and cups in Ireland and Scotland, the Douglas native is better placed than most to help other players who experience personal difficulty.

“My goal is to be a mindset mentor and work with athletes,” said Shine, who earned a first senior call-up aged 13 before going on to win seven Ireland caps.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to help players who find themselves in difficult situations like I did. The women’s game has progressed hugely and we’re seeing injuries and mental health being highlighted. There’s a lot that goes on in football that people may not see, and that does have an effect on your mental health.”

Although Shine admits to sometimes missing the atmosphere within a squad, she was thrilled to see her former international team-mates qualify for their first major tournament and is looking forward to cheering on Vera Pauw’s side Down Under this summer.

“It’s been difficult at times not being involved,” added Shine, who also had spells with Raheny United and Cork City.

“That’s been a challenge but I needed to do it for me, to look after my mental health. It’s every girl’s dream to play in a World Cup. I’m grateful for the experiences I got, being close to those girls is something I’ll treasure.

“It was an emotional night (play-off) for me because I’ve played with those players and know the sacrifices they’ve made. Football is about sacrifice. I know what it takes to get there but that wasn’t for me anymore.

“My flights are booked. To go to Sydney and sit in the stands on July 20 (against Australia) is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I think they can (go far). It comes from being an Ireland player, we work hard, we’re always the underdogs and going into these kinds of games, anything can happen.”