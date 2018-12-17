Former Ireland and Liverpool star Michael Robinson reveals he is suffering from incurable cancer

The former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker says he has advanced melanoma skin cancer.

He made the revelation on a radio show in Spain where he has spent most of his life since retiring from football and made a name for himself as a leading sports journalist.

The 60-year-old said: "I would prefer not to have to fight this battle but regrettably I'm in that battle and I'm determined I'm going to beat it."

The TV host, who appeared in more than 300 official games in England for five different clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City before three seasons in Spain with Osasuna, said he was diagnosed with cancer after discovering a lump in his armpit at the end of the October.

Admitting the specialist who saw him told him: "Michael you've got cancer, a bad one, of the sort that are not curable," he added: "I don't remember the rest of what he told me because I was thinking I was in the middle of a nightmare."

Metastatic cancer is cancer that has spread from where it started to another part of the body.

Carles Francino, presenter of the radio show Michael made his cancer announcement on, said before letting the ex-footballer speak: "My friend, our friend Michael Robinson has cancer.

"I've said it now. Now it's the turn of Michael who gave me permission to tell you more."

