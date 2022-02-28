Former Inter Milan player Ryan Nolan makes move to England

Former Inter Milan player Ryan Nolan will try his luck in English football for the first time after he secured a contract with Northampton Town.

The Clare-born defender, who spent three years in Inter's academy, had been in Spain for the last 18 months, having signed for Getafe, but his time there was marred by a serious knee injury which denied him his debut in a Spanish Cup tie.

Now Northampton have seen enough of Nolan (23) on trial to sign him on a deal until the end of the season as they plan to loan him out to gain first team experience.

"Ryan is a player who is very much one for the future," said manager Jon Brady.

"He is a talented young player who was on a great career path before he suffered an injury but he has been training with us for a few weeks and has done well.

"We see a lot of potential in him and we think, as we have with a number of players, we can develop him further. We have taken him on board now and we may look to loan him out in the next few weeks so he can get a regular run of games under his belt as games and regular football is what he needs.

"As his background shows, he is a player with an excellent pedigree and a good upbringing. Ryan was in line to make his first team debut for Getafe before he was injured and you can see the potential he has. He has really impressed us so we wanted to tie him down ahead of securing him a potential loan move, which might be ideal for him at this stage."

Nolan was born in Clare but played his early club football in Spain after his family moved there for work reasons.