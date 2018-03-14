Former England physio: Kane’s past ankle injuries will not affect his recovery

Harry Kane’s history of ankle injuries will have no impact on his recovery from his latest problem, says former England physio Alan Smith.

The Tottenham striker has suffered lateral ligament damage in his right ankle and Spurs on Wednesday revealed he would resume training next month, though stressed the assessment was only preliminary.

The problem occurred when the 24-year-old collided with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in Spurs’ 4-1 Premier League win on Sunday. It is Kane’s third ligament injury in his right ankle in the last 18 months, but Smith, who was the Three Lions physio between 1994 and 2002, believes it will be an isolated incident and not linked to previous injuries.

“It’s not uncommon in football to have an injury of that nature,” he told Press Association Sport. “I saw the incident and that would sprain anybody’s ankle. The goalkeeper’s body weight went into his ankle, so that would have injured anyone, with or without previous history.

“It comes down to strengthening the ankle joint from the original injury. “He shouldn’t be more susceptible to it reoccurring, you have to get the thing 100 per cent right, clinically and functionally correct and then it won’t reoccur unless there is another traumatic incident, like the one with the goalkeeper.”

Smith, who runs a private physiotherapy practice in Rotherham, famously got David Beckham back to fitness ahead of the 2002 World Cup after a broken metatarsal, while also working with Alan Shearer ahead of Euro 96. Spurs have said Kane should return to training next month, though did not specify whether that would be early April or the back end of the month.

And Smith does not believe Kane will be facing such a battle ahead of the Three Lions’ campaign in Russia this summer.

“The priority on examination will have been to ensure there isn’t a fracture and then deciding which grade it is,” he added.

“Looking at Harry’s reaction seeing it on television, I have got no insight into the injury whatsoever, but I would think it’s possibly a grade two. “His potential to be fully fit is very good I would say. He will get the best of treatment with Tottenham and England. “He is an elite player and the people looking after him are elite physiotherapists at the top of their profession.

“With the time he has available and the concentrated treatment he will receive from all parties, he has got a great chance.

“It’s the middle of March now, if it was the middle of April then it would be a different story. “The World Cup is in June so he has a great chance, subject to not doing too much too early and having a setback, but the physios will carefully prepare his rehabilitation. “I hope the lad makes it because the target of representing England in the World Cup, whether you are a player, a physio or coach, it’s the ultimate goal.”

