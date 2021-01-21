Former Dundalk boss Jim Gannon parts company with Stockport County

Former Stockport County manager Jim Gannon on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup third round match against West ham at Edgeley Park, Stockport.

Former Dundalk boss Jim Gannon has been sacked by non-league side Stockport County even though the club are just three points off second place in England's National League.

Gannon, in his third spell in charge of the club, had earned praise for his work with County this season. Only last week they held Premier League side West Ham to a 1-0 scoreline in their FA Cup clash but the club today announced that the Irishman had been axed.

"We thank Jim for his longstanding service to the Club as both player and manager; he has rightfully been immortalised into the Club’s Hall of Fame and will always be a huge part of County’s history We want to reassure fans that every decision made, we believe to be in the best long-term interests of the Club," Stockport said.

Gannon (52) began his senior playing career with Dundalk and, after a 1989 move to Sheffield United, spent the bulk of his career in England, including a ten-year stint with Stockport.

He returned to Ireland to play for Shelbourne in 2001 and managed Dundalk for an 18-month spell in 2004-2005 and as well as three stints as Stockport manager he was also in charge of Motherwell, Peterborough and Port Vale.

Online Editors