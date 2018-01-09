Former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness leaves Beijing post for 'new chapter' in Europe

In a signed statement that is being circulated online, McGuinness thanked the owners for their support in his time at the club.

He was acting as assistant boss to former Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt.

"The respect and hospitality that I have received since I arrived in Beijing has been fantastic. Every day working at the club has been thoroughly enjoyable," he said.

"I would also like to thank manager Roger Schmidt for giving me the opportunity to be part of his management team.