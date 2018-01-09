Former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness leaves Beijing post for 'new chapter' in Europe
Jim McGuinness has left his role with Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan for ‘a new chapter in Europe’.
Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning manager signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the club in July after leaving Scottish champions Celtic.
He was acting as assistant boss to former Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt.
In a signed statement that is being circulated online, McGuinness thanked the owners for their support in his time at the club.
"The respect and hospitality that I have received since I arrived in Beijing has been fantastic. Every day working at the club has been thoroughly enjoyable," he said.
"I would also like to thank manager Roger Schmidt for giving me the opportunity to be part of his management team.
"It has been an amazing experience working under a top European coach and I have learned so much from him.
"I feel my experience in Beijing has set me up for the next stage of my coaching development and I look forward to a new chapter in Europe."
