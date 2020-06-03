Former Bohs defender Warren O'Hora signs contract extension with Brighton

Brighton have shown their faith in Irish defender Warren O'Hora by offering the Dubliner a new one-year deal.

O'Hora (21) has yet to play for the first team since he joined the Seagulls from Bohemians in 2018, though he did make the bench for a League Cup tie. He was one of 12 players from their U23 squad out of contract and while six have been released, O'Hora is one of those offered new terms.

"Six members of the under-23 squad have been retained for next season and we look forward to working with these players again," says Brighton's academy manager John Morling.

O'Hora told Independent.ie in February that he hoped to prove himself at Brighton. "The Premier League is maybe the highest level in Europe, I know I am not at that level now and I have more work to do but I have belief and confidence in myself that I can get to that level. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think that," he said.

Meanwhile, League Two side Orient have offered Limerick native Shadrach Ogie a new one-year deal. The former Pike Rovers player, who joined Orient in 2018, has been on loan to non-league clubs and hopes to make the breakthrough next season.

