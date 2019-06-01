Sport Soccer

Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident aged 35

Reyes won the Premier League with the Gunners.

Jose Antonio Reyes has died (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Jose Antonio Reyes, the ex-Arsenal and Spain forward, has died in a car crash at the age of 35, former club Sevilla have announced.

Reyes was part of Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ squad that won the 2004 Premier League title without suffering defeat.

He also played for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica during his career, as well as winning 21 caps for Spain.

Sevilla said in a statement on Twitter: “We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.”

