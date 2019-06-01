Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident aged 35

Jose Antonio Reyes, the ex- Arsenal and Spain forward, has died in a car crash at the age of 35, former club Sevilla have announced.

Reyes was part of Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ squad that won the 2004 Premier League title without suffering defeat.

He also played for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica during his career, as well as winning 21 caps for Spain.

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Sevilla said in a statement on Twitter: “We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.”

