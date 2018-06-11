Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira confirmed as Nice manager

Vieira, who held talks with Arsenal over their managerial vacancy last month, announced on Sunday night that he had decided to leave his post in New York to move back to his homeland.

Speaking about his departure, Vieira said: "I would like to thank City Football Group and New York City FC for the opportunity to have coached this tremendous football club. Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family and one that has not been taken lightly.

"From the beginning, City Football Group and its leadership, particularly our Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Brian Marwood, Ferran Soriano and Marty Edelman have believed in me and have helped guide me through the last eight years of my career – starting with my time as a player and ultimately culminating with my first opportunity to manage a First Team.