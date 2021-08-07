For Barca, Messi was too much for club on the brink

President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta holds a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona to explain Lionel Messi’s exit from the club. Credit: Getty

It was somehow appropriate that it was in the 1899 Auditorium – a room named after the year in which Barcelona was founded – that Joan Laporta made the key argument as to why Lionel Messi had to leave.

“We think Barcelona is above everything,” the club president said.

“The club is over 100 years old and is above everyone, even above the best player in the world. The club goes over players, coaches, presidents.”

As he spoke in sombre, mournful tones, that was Laporta’s message: Messi could have stayed but the price would have been too much to pay for a club who are economically on the brink.

The president knew there was a choice that could mean Barcelona kept Messi and complied with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations – back the agreement that would lead private investment fund CVC Capital to spend £2.3 billion (€2.7bn) for an 11pc stake in the Spanish top flight.

The deal has been approved by the majority of Spanish clubs but the fund has demanded that the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, must secure the support of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Laporta has made it clear he is not willing to back a deal he believes is undervalued.

“We won’t make short-term decisions that could harm us in the long run,” Laporta said. “We need to move on. We won’t just try to meet FFP criteria by putting the club at risk for the next 50 years.”

And what emerged above all else yesterday was how at-risk the club are after years of financial mismanagement combined with the ruinous effect of the pandemic.

The club expect to register losses of €475m for the 2020-’21 season, and if they had kept Messi their wage bill would have been at 105pc of revenue. Without him it stands at 95pc – a figure still some 25pc above where La Liga’s regulations demand it should be. It was little wonder that Laporta, who returned as president for a second spell in March, lamented the financial inheritance from his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu, as “far, far worse” than he anticipated.

Key leaders in the squad have already reduced their salaries – as would Messi if he had signed – but they would not take even smaller paychecks so that the Argentine could renew his contract for another two years. Sources close to the 34-year-old have said he is devastated at how the situation has played out just a year after he himself demanded to leave.

And the fear now lies in the economic impact that the departure of Messi, Barcelona’s main asset, could have. Two of the club’s most important brand partners, Nike and Rakuten, had prepared advertising campaigns starring him that will have to be remade or scrapped, and the unexpected change of script will not go down well.

“We are going to have to go out to the market and convince them that the Barcelona brand is still associated with success”, said Laporta, but he faces an uphill struggle.

For so long Barcelona and Messi have been synonymous with each other, through 17 years and 672 goals. Walking away has been painful.

“After all of this negotiation process, there comes a moment where you need to say, ‘Enough’,” Laporta said. “You need to analyse rigorously with a cold head and look at the numbers.”

And the numbers make incredibly grim reading.

Meanwhile, Chelsea hope to find a breakthrough in their attempt to re-sign Romelu Lukaku over the weekend after stepping up talks with Inter Milan yesterday.

Inter still prefer a cash-only deal for Lukaku, with Chelsea willing to offer a number of players as part of a bid, but the clubs have been negotiating with a view to finding a solution that suits all parties.

Sources were not putting a timescale on how long the talks could take, but it is believed both clubs hoped to find common ground over the weekend with Inter valuing Lukaku at around £100 million (€118m).

Lukaku trained with Inter yesterday and manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to receive clarity over whether he will have his star player for the Serie A season.

If Inter agree to sell Lukaku to Chelsea, then Inzaghi wants as long as

possible to sign a replacement, most likely Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata, and work with him before Inter kick off their Serie A campaign on August 21.

Chelsea face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The move for Lukaku has pushed Tammy Abraham closer towards the Chelsea exit. Atalanta view Abraham as the perfect replacement for Zapata, should he move to Inter, while Arsenal hold a serious interest in Abraham, who was an Aston Villa target before they signed Danny Ings.

Chelsea’s preference is to sell Abraham to fund the Lukaku deal.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]