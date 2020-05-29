| 7.9°C Dublin

Football's return is not all about Liverpool - Manchester City can become legends with cup treble

Bernardo Silva in action during training as Manchester City prepare for a return to competitive football. Photo: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images Expand

Jamie Carragher

Most of the focus in lockdown has been on the club looking for its first domestic title in three decades. We should not overlook the one seeking to become European champions for the first time in its 140-year history.

Amid the debate about which clubs have most to gain when English football resumes on June 17, Manchester City have been under the radar.

That might suit Pep Guardiola as he prepares his players for what might be another historic campaign finale.