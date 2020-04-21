Footballer fined and banned over racially-charged verbal abuse of Irish defender Paul McShane

A footballer has been fined and banned for eight games by the FA over a racially-charged comment towards former Ireland international Paul McShane in a League One game.

Accrington Stanley midfielder Sam Finley was charged by the FA after McShane made a formal complaint over comments made to him by Finley when Accrington played Rochdale in January.

Finley admitted to using "abusive or insulting language that included a reference to nationality" but denied that he called Wicklow native McShane a "pikey".

His punishment, following an FA inquiry, was confirmed in a statement by his club. "Sam Finley has been suspended for eight matches, fined £850 and must attend face-to-face education following a breach of FA Rule E3," Accrington Stanley said.

"The Accrington Stanley FC midfielder admitted using abusive or insulting language during the 23rd minute of an EFL League One fixture against Rochdale AFC on Wednesday 1 January 2020. The language used was contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference to nationality."

According to the FA report into the incident on New Year's Day, Finley said: "I did make reference that Paul should go back to his caravan and that I was referencing his being Irish in doing so" but denied that he called McShane a "pikey", claiming the word "prick" was used instead.

The report stated: "Neither the referee (Tom Neild) nor any of the officials heard the incident, and having informed the technical area members of the incident, Mr Nield arranged for the participant (Finley) to be seen soon after the game with his manager present.

"At that post-match interview, the participant denied the allegations, claiming only to have used the word 'prick' and not 'pikey'.

"The participant was subsequently interviewed by the FA on 15 January and during that interview again claimed only to have said ‘f*** off back to your caravan you prick'.

"However, consequent on being formally charged on 26 February, the participant admitted the charge."

Online Editors