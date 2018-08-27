Football world unites to pay tribute to super fan Oran Tully after Dublin teen sadly passes away

Tributes have been pouring in for football mad Oran Tully, who has sadly passed away at the age of 19.

Oran, who was from Skerries, Co Dublin, had a bowel condition that is so rare it remains un-named. He couldn't consume solid foods and was totally dependent on tube feeds - the technical term is home parenteral (intravenous) nutrition or HPN.

He was an avid fan of Ireland, Bohemians and Chelsea and, in 2013, appeared on Sky Sports' series 'My Special Day' where his dreams came true when he got to meet Jose Mourinho and his Chelsea idols.

Fans of Bohemians and Chelsea have called on both clubs to mark their next fixture with a tribute to Oran, affectionately known as 'The Ginger Mourinho'.

Oran grew up in Skerries and played and coached for Skerries Town.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep deep sadness and tears, that we pass on the dreadful news of the passing of STFC player and coach Oran Tully," the club said.

Oran Tully from Skerries with Chelsea’s John Terry at Stamford Bridge.

"Oran's love of football and infectious personality brightened up every Academy, camp or training session he was involved in, the kids simply loved him & truth be known, so did the adults.

"This is a truly sad day for our club and our deepest condolences & sympathies go to Martin, Clare, Dara, Conall and Oran's family & friends.

Oran Tully at Stanford Bridge with Roman Abramovich

"We will miss you wee man, rest in peace."

Bohemians issued a statement, saying: "Everyone at the club is very saddened to learn of the passing of Oran Tully.

"Oran was a dedicated supporter who followed Bohs up and down the country with an infectious passion for the team he loved. He will be sorely missed.

"RIP 'Ginger Mourinho'."

RIP Oran Tully. He was one of, if not the most passionate Bohs/Football fan out there. His passion and enthusiasm every week put a smile on many faces and he made every matchday experience better. His character is irreplaceable and we won’t see another like him ❤️🖤 https://t.co/HgOa3CVzZm — David 🇮🇪 (@dmcdonagh10) August 27, 2018 "I'm not here for a long time I'm here for a good time" - Oran Tully



Not enough tears falling for such a brave boy... RIP young man, Chelsea through and through 😢❤️ https://t.co/mxaq8cXqgL — Luca (@LucaInsanguine) August 27, 2018 Rip wee man always had a smile on your face x pic.twitter.com/gYfn84a6m6 — Keith Ward (@KWard102) August 27, 2018 Rest in peace Oran Tully. @Kidney_Failure



I had the pleasure of meeting you a few times & it‘s safe to say you‘re one of the best people I ever met.



A friend has left us but his fighting spirit to keep going and to keep enjoying life no matter what will always remain with us! pic.twitter.com/56BRJr5YRF — Laurenz Vescoli (@Laus1507) August 27, 2018

