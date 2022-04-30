Football agent Mino Raiola has died, a family statement on his official Twitter account announced on Saturday afternoon.

Italian media reports on Thursday afternoon had claimed the 54-year-old – who represents players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – had died, which was later denied on Raiola’s Twitter feed.

However, on Saturday afternoon, a family statement confirmed Raiola has died, although no timeline or cause of death was given.

“In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was,” the Raiola family statement read.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.

“We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief.”