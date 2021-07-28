Football rumours: Will Jack Grealish stay with his childhood club Aston Villa or will Manchester City get their man? It's decision time

A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75m for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.

Jurgen Klopp’s admiration of Adama Traore might see the winger move to Anfield. The Daily Star reports Liverpool will try to snare Wolves’ Spain international for just £30m but the paper adds Klopp can expect “stiff resistance” to the comparatively cheap offer, after being rebuffed by the West Midlands club 18 months ago when Wolves said the 25-year-old was worth at least £60m.

Talks have reportedly opened between Chelsea and Sevilla over Jules Kounde. The Guardian says the Blues want to bring the 22-year-old Frenchman to London to firm up their defence, with the centre-back said to be interested in the move as he wants to appear in the Champions League next season.

Inter Milan have been approached by Arsenal about the possibility of signing Lautaro Martinez, according to the Telegraph. But the paper says Inter want to hold on to the 23-year-old Argentina striker, preferring he extend his contract beyond the two years he has left remaining at San Siro.

Tammy Abraham: Sky Sports says Chelsea are willing to consider offers over £40m for their 23-year-old striker.

Eric Bailly: The 27-year-old Ivory Coast defender will ask Manchester United’s management for clarification on his future following the club’s signing of France international Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to ESPN.