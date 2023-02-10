Football rumours: Tottenham interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Daily Mail says Spurs management view the 22-year-old as one of two new centre-backs the club want to bring in ahead of next season. Guehi has been a stand-out performer for Palace since joining from Chelsea at the start of last season.

What the papers say

Metro, citing Gazzetta dello Sport, reports Inter Milan are eager to hold further talks with Chelsea over making Romelu Lukaku‘s loan deal permanent. This comes despite a turbulent return to Italy for the 29-year-old forward, who has only managed two goals from 11 appearances in a campaign where he has struggled with injury and form.

The Times reports Leeds are considering Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as a potential successor to Jesse Marsch. The 44-year-old Dutchman has guided Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie table.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea have earmarked the Napoli striker as their top target for the summer transfer window, says website 90min.

Naby Keita: Bild reports RB Leipzig may look to re-sign the 27-year-old midfielder.