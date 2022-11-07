| 12.8°C Dublin

Football rumours: Tottenham consider bid for Anthony Gordon

Their interest was rejected by Everton in the summer.

By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham are assessing a move for Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon in January, according to The Sun. Their interest was rejected by Everton in the summer, while a £40 million bid from Chelsea was also dodged.

What the papers say

The same paper writes Leeds are in front in a chase for 18-year-old Birmingham midfielder George Hall, who is available in January.

Meanwhile, the Mirror writes Manchester United are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the side. Bissaka’s old club, Crystal Palace, are said to be interested in taking back the24-year-old  right back.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eden Hazard:  Spanish outlet El Nacional reports Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in the 31-year-old Real Madrid forward.

