Football rumours: Tottenham consider bid for Anthony Gordon

Tottenham are assessing a move for Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon in January, according to The Sun. Their interest was rejected by Everton in the summer, while a £40 million bid from Chelsea was also dodged.

What the papers say

The same paper writes Leeds are in front in a chase for 18-year-old Birmingham midfielder George Hall, who is available in January.

Meanwhile, the Mirror writes Manchester United are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the side. Bissaka’s old club, Crystal Palace, are said to be interested in taking back the24-year-old right back.

Social media round-up

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Players to watch

Eden Hazard: Spanish outlet El Nacional reports Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in the 31-year-old Real Madrid forward.