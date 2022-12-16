Football rumours: Shakhtar president will decide Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future

Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but the Ukrainian outfit have insisted their president will decide the 21-year-old’s future – once they receive any formal offers, the Daily Mail writes. Shakhtar are understood to value the talented winger at £85million.

What the papers say

Elsewhere, The Sun reports via Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea are allegedly on the verge of signing Molde’s David Datro Fofana as a replacement for injured striker Armando Broja. The 19-year-old Ivorian is reportedly valued at more than 10m euros.

Expand Close Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton remain in a strong position to sign Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus after the 22-year-old’s impressive World Cup campaign for Ghana, according to Sky Sports via the Liverpool Echo.

And Manchester United and Tottenham target Kim Min-jae has distanced himself from a potential move to the Premier League, insisting that the transfer speculation ahead of the January window is “disturbing” him, the Daily Mail says. The Napoli defender, who played a major role for South Korea as they reached the World Cup’s round of 16, has impressed since joining the Italian giants for £16million last summer.

Social media round-up

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Players to watch

Expand Close England’s Bukayo Saka (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp England’s Bukayo Saka (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bukayo Saka: 90 min reports Manchester City’s future transfer plans involve trying to sign the 21-year-old Arsenal and England winger, along with Jude Bellingham.

Sofyan Amrabat: Soccernews says the agency that represents the 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder wants the the Morocco international to join Liverpool.