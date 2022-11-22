| 5.7°C Dublin

Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

The 37-year-old forward is very public about his unhappiness at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid are reportedly not keen on bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

Real Madrid are reportedly not keen on bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo (Peter Byrne/PA)

Real Madrid are reportedly not keen on bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo (Peter Byrne/PA)

Real Madrid are reportedly not keen on bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo (Peter Byrne/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Real Madrid have rejected the chance to resign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report in The Sun which cites Spanish outlet Marca. The 37-year-old Manchester United forward is very public about his unhappiness at Old Trafford, but Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.

What the papers say

The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international from three other Premier League clubs: Tottenham, Brighton and Fulham.

Hector Bellerin has been linked with Roma (John Walton/PA) Expand

Close

Hector Bellerin has been linked with Roma (John Walton/PA)

Hector Bellerin has been linked with Roma (John Walton/PA)

Hector Bellerin has been linked with Roma (John Walton/PA)

The Mirror reports that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is attempting to negotiate a January transfer of Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin. The 27-year-old full-back returned to home-town club Barcelona in September from Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leroy Sane: Arsenal have enquired with Bayern Munich about the 26-year-old former Manchester City winger, according to 90Min.

Ruslan Malinovskyi: Italian publication Calciomercato reports Tottenham are considering a move for the 29-year-old Atalanta midfielder.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy