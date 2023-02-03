Football rumours: Players fear being sold to avoid scrutiny of Chelsea finances

In the wake of Chelsea breaking the British record by spending just over £106 million on Enzo Fernandez, some of their players fear the club will be forced to sell them if they fail to qualify for the Champions League to avoid further Financial Fair Play scrutiny, the Telegraph reports. The paper says a planned clear-out could see a number of the Blues’ first-team squad on the chopping block – namely, midfielders Conor Gallagher, 22, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, Trevoh Chalobah, 23, and Mason Mount, 24, wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, and Christian Pulisic, 24, defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, 33, and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31.

What the papers say

Elsewhere, Tottenham had a deal “almost done” for Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu before the 28-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season in January with a knee injury. Fabrizio Romano reports via the Daily Express that Spurs were looking to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad in a bid to help their chances of securing a top-four finish.

The Independent says Everton have looked into signing Isco, who has been a free agent since finishing up at Real Madrid last year. However, the club has concerns over whether the 30-year-old has the physicality needed to play in the English top flight.

And the Daily Mail reports Paul Pogba‘s future at Juventus is in serious doubt with the club considering the possibility of selling, or even terminating, the Frenchman’s contract. The 29-year-old made his return to the Serie A club last summer – six years after he left them to join Manchester United for a then world record £100m fee.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jack Harrison: Sky Sports reports the 26-year-old English winger is expected to sign an improved contract at Leeds in the coming weeks.

Olivier Giroud: Italian outlet Sky Sport says the 36-year-old France striker is expected to extend his contract at AC Milan by an additional year until 2024.