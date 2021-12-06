| 6.2°C Dublin

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah frustrated by Liverpool contract talks

Kylian Mbappe is unsure where his future lies.

Mohamed Salah is reportedly frustrated by contract talks (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wants to stay with the club but is becoming frustrated by talks over a contract extension, reports the Liverpool Echo. Salah’s deal expires in 2023.

Southampton want to sign former Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to Talksport. The 40-year-old left Chelsea at the end of last season, but the Saints are keen.

Kylian Mbappe is undecided where his future lies. The Paris St Germain striker rejected a new contract from the French club over the summer and is still not sure what his next move will be, according to Goal.

Fabian Ruiz: The Spanish midfielder is a target for Liverpool, but the Napoli playmaker is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona want him to stay in Spain, but he is said to be a target for other clubs, including Tottenham.

Mohamed Elyounoussi: The Southampton player has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester but told Saints’ matchday programme he is settled on the south coast, according to Hampshire Live.

