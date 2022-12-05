Football rumours: Manchester United gearing up for Cody Gakpo move

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. According to The Sun, the Red Devils view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. PSV are also believed to be keen on the move, with the club looking to cash in on Gakpo’s brilliant form for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

What the papers say

However, the Daily Mirror says PSV’s heightened price tag for Gakpo could be too much for United. It is speculated that the Dutch club want as much as £50m. Should that be too high a price, the Mirror reports United would shift their attentions to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Expand Close Rafael Leao in action for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rafael Leao in action for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun reports Barcelona are looking to swoop on Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old Ghanaian has also had a strong showing in Qatar, with Ajax expected to demand around £40m for his services.

Elsewhere, Watford are putting the finishing touches on a four-and-a-half-year deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, according to the Watford Observer.

Social media round-up

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Players to watch

Expand Close Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland: Spanish outlet Sport says the Manchester City striker is on Real Madrid’s radar for 2024.

Matheus Cunha: Everton and Leeds have joined Aston Villa and Wolves in the hunt for the Atletico Madrid striker, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.