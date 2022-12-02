Football rumours: Manchester United face competition for Joao Felix’s signature

Manchester United will have to take on Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain if they want to sign Joao Felix in January (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Mail says Manchester United will have to take on Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain if they want to sign Joao Felix in January. The paper, which refers to the reporting of Spanish outlet Diario AS, notes Atletico Madrid are willing to part ways with the Portugal forward, 23, for about £86million.

What the papers say

A battle is brewing in Saudi Arabia for departed United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr have been reported as approaching the five-time Ballon d’Or winner but the Express, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports their rivals Al Hilal are also willing to spend big to secure the 37-year-old.

Declan Rice may leave London Stadium in his quest for titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

Declan Rice may leave London Stadium in his quest for titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

Declan Rice has given a significant hint that he wants to leave West Ham, according to the Guardian. The England midfielder has expressed a desire to play Champions League and win “big trophies”, with the paper saying the Hammers will allow their skipper to leave for a fee of at least £100m. Chelsea and both Manchester clubs are said to be interested in the 23-year-old.

Newcastle are reportedly monitoring a talented young South Korea winger. The Mirror cites Marca as saying the Magpies are keen on Kang In Lee, 21, who has scored twice and provided two assists for Mallorca in their current LaLiga campaign en route to securing a World Cup spot for his nation.

Players to watch

Caglar Soyuncu: Spanish outlet AS reports Atletico Madrid have made an enquiry about Leicester’s 26-year-old Turkey centre-half.

Caglar Soyuncu, left, could be heading to Spain (Simon Marper/PA)

Caglar Soyuncu, left, could be heading to Spain (Simon Marper/PA)

Andrey Santos: Chelsea and Newcastle are competing for the signature of Vasco da Gama’s 18-year-old midfielder, according to 90min.

Billy Koumetio: Football Insider says Liverpool have begun talks to bring the French centre-back, 20, back to Anfield due to him receiving little game time during his season-long loan at Austria Vienna.