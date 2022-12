Football rumours: Manchester United begin talks with Yann Sommer

Manchester United are reportedly still in the market for a new goalkeeper. The Daily Mirror, citing Bild, says the club have opened talks with Switzerland international Yann Sommer, whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach runs out in the summer. The Red Devils were previously linked with a move for the 33-year-old in the summer before they signed Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a loan deal, but manager Erik ten Hag’s interest in Sommer has apparently not waned.

What the papers say

Birmingham Live reports Franck Kessie is eager to stay at Barcelona, despite rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Aston Villa.

Rodrigo in action for Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rodrigo in action for Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leeds are yet to start contract negotiations with Spanish forward Rodrigo, according to Leeds Live. The 31-year-old joined the club for a record fee in 2020, with his contract due to expire in just over 18 months.

Vincent Kompany is on the shortlist to take over from Roberto Martinez as Belgium boss, the Sun reports. The former Manchester City centre-back only took over at the Championship leaders in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham: Sky Sports Germany reports Manchester United are out of the race for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Denzel Dumfries: Inter Milan may accept any offer in the range of £43m for the Dutch defender, according to Calciomercato.