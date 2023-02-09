| 2.2°C Dublin

Football rumours: Los Angeles FC nearing loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The 33-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

Chelsea&rsquo;s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set for a move away from Stamford Bridge. Metro, citing Le10 Sport, says the Chelsea striker is on the verge of completing a loan move to Los Angeles FC for the remainder of the campaign. The 33-year-old has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

What the papers say

Chelsea&rsquo;s Thiago Silva (John Walton/PA) Expand

Staying with Chelsea, the London Evening Standard reports the club are in advanced talks over possibly extending the contract of veteran defender Thiago Silva. Any potential deal would push the Brazilian’s contract into 2024 and past his 39th birthday.

Elsewhere, Jarrad Branthwaite is being hunted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Roma, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old Everton defender has had a standout season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster (Nick Potts/PA) Expand

The Daily Mirror reports former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster could come out of retirement for a short stint with Tottenham as cover for the injured Hugo Lloris.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Jude Bellingham: The Borussia Dortmund forward has ruled out Chelsea and Paris St Germain as potential summer destinations, according to the Daily Express.

Beto: Italian outlet Mondo Udinese reports Everton are gearing up for another attempt to sign the Udinese forward.

