| 10.3°C Dublin

Football rumours: Liverpool lead race for Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain are all interested in the 17-year-old.

Youssoufa Moukoko has caught the interest of Liverpool (Martin Meissner/AP) Expand

Close

Youssoufa Moukoko has caught the interest of Liverpool (Martin Meissner/AP)

Youssoufa Moukoko has caught the interest of Liverpool (Martin Meissner/AP)

Youssoufa Moukoko has caught the interest of Liverpool (Martin Meissner/AP)

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool are believed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko. The Daily Mail, via Spanish outlet Sport, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is enamoured with the 17-year-old, with the club tipped to beat European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain to his signature once he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

What the papers say

Eintracht Frankfurt&rsquo;s Evan Ndicka (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Close

Eintracht Frankfurt&rsquo;s Evan Ndicka (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Daily Express reports Arsenal have backed off in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. The shift comes in the wake of Gunners management handing a new long-term deal to Brazil international Gabriel Magalhaes.

Aston Villa have received a price tag for wanted Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim. According to The Telegraph, Villa will need to fork out around £8.68m for the Portuguese to replace sacked boss Steven Gerrard.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hakim Ziyech in action for Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA) Expand

Close

Hakim Ziyech in action for Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Hakim Ziyech in action for Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Hakim Ziyech in action for Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea could offer up the winger in a player-plus-cash deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports Calciomercato.

Alessandro Bastoni: The Daily Express, citing Inter Live, says Tottenham are set to swoop on the Inter Milan defender.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy