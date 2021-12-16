Football rumours: Kieran Trippier to bolster Newcastle’s leaky defence

Kieran Trippier could become the first signing of the new regime at Newcastle. The 31-year-old Atletico Madrid defender is wanted by the Premier League strugglers, according to Talksport. It is claimed the England right-back could be available for around £20million as Eddie Howe looks to bolster a defence that has conceded a league-high 34 goals in 16 games.
Barcelona are confident they can beat Manchester City to the signing of Erling Haaland, writes Spanish outlet Sport. The in-demand striker has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs ahead of a potential move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. And Barca’s hopes are boosted by Sport’s claims that City will not break their wage structure to accommodate the 21-year-old Norway international.
The LaLiga club have also been linked with moves for City forward Ferran Torres. The Telegraph reports Barca are keen on signing 21-year-old Spain international Torres as they look to replace Sergio Aguero following his retirement from football.
Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will soon be a free agent, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with a defibrillator following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 this summer. The Denmark playmaker is reportedly close to agreeing a mutual termination of his Inter Milan contract, which could allow him to resume his professional career elsewhere.
Dusan Vlahovic: Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked with the Fiorentina striker, reports Talksport.
Ilan Meslier: The Daily Mail claims Manchester United sent a scout to watch the Leeds goalkeeper play against Manchester City.
Ian Maatsen: The Chelsea left-back has impressed Barcelona during his loan spell with Coventry, according to the Sun.